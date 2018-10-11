Top Stories
Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 10:13 am

'Outlander' Co-Stars Answer USA Trivia Questions in This Hilarious Video!

'Outlander' Co-Stars Answer USA Trivia Questions in This Hilarious Video!

The stars of OutlanderSam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton – took part in a fun game where they answered trivia questions about American history.

If you don’t know, the upcoming season of Outlander finds Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Balfe) settling down in North Carolina in the 1700s.

MTV News came up with the hilarious game, and the cast, while answering some questions successfully, some answers are pretty funny.

Check out the video below, and stay tuned – there’s only a few weeks left before season four of Outlander.
Photos: Starz
