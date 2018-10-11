Prince William Gives Emotional Speech at Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge suits up to hit the stage during the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference on Thursday (October 11) in London, England.

During his speech, the 36-year-old royal revealed he could not bear the idea that wildlife including elephants and tigers could become extinct “on our watch.”

“I feel it is my duty and our collective responsibility to leave our planet in a stronger position for our children,” William expressed. “It’s heartbreaking to think that by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, elephants, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild. I for one am not willing to look my children in the eye and say we were the generation that let this happen on our watch.”

“Caring about the environment – our air, water, land and animals – is motivated by something that is simple and universal,” William continued. “A desire to protect this planet for those who will come after us. I firmly believe that the natural world is our biggest and most important asset, and the key to our future prosperity.”