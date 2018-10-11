Scarlett Johansson Getting Equal Pay for 'Black Widow' Standalone Film (Report)

Scarlett Johansson will reportedly be paid $15 million for the Black Widow standalone movie, which would mean she’s being paid equally to some of the male actors in the Marvel Universe.

This salary is reportedly on par with what Chris Evans (aka Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor) were given for their standalone films Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively.

THR reports that “multiple knowledgeable sources” confirmed this salary to them, though Marvel is disputing the figure.

“Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms,” the studio said in a statement.