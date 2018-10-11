Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 10:42 am

Scarlett Johansson Getting Equal Pay for 'Black Widow' Standalone Film (Report)

Scarlett Johansson will reportedly be paid $15 million for the Black Widow standalone movie, which would mean she’s being paid equally to some of the male actors in the Marvel Universe.

This salary is reportedly on par with what Chris Evans (aka Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor) were given for their standalone films Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively.

THR reports that “multiple knowledgeable sources” confirmed this salary to them, though Marvel is disputing the figure.

“Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms,” the studio said in a statement.
  • dee

    Hmm….ok, fine. thats on par with what RDJ makes…. But what about profit? how much of a percentage will she be getting?

  • mahbelle

    and it will bomb.

  • HG

    I’m curious, but why would Marvel dispute that salary? Is it too little? Too high?

