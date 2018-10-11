Steve Carell Reveals Why an 'Office' Reboot Wouldn't Work Today

Steve Carell is on the cover of Esquire‘s November 2018 issue, on newsstands October 16.

Here’s what the Beautiful Boy star had to share with the mag…

On his reaction to Timothee Chalamet‘s weight loss for the film: “He just looked terrible with the added makeup, like really shockingly bad.”

On why The Office wouldn’t work as a new show in 2018: “The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today—which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

On his high-school reunion right before The-40-Year-Old Virgin came out: “I had a high school reunion just before the movie came out. I hadn’t seen these people in several years. And they’d start talking about what they’d been involved in, and I would mention that I just did this movie called 40-Year-Old Virgin, and as I reflect back, I realize how dumb it must have sounded to all of these people. It sounded like it might be the worst movie ever, just based on the title. I could feel my classmates feeling sorry for me. I could see the pity in their eyes.”

