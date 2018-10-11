Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 11:39 am

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Being Photoshopped Into Artwork Memes - Watch Here!

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Being Photoshopped Into Artwork Memes - Watch Here!

Timothée Chalamet made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (October 10) and reacted to becoming an Internet meme with fan account @chalametinart, where he’s photoshopped into works of art.

“That is so weird!” the 22-year-old actor told Jimmy. “But it’s cool and I’m so grateful to whoever is doing that. Thank you. Thank you for working on that.”

Timothée also chats about his mom and sister fighting over seats at the Oscars, and breaking moral taboos around real-life addiction in his film Beautiful Boy.

“Thank you for bringing us on this show, thank you for letting us talk about this because it’s not the most commercial of movies or whatever,” Timothée said – Watch below!


Timothée Chalamet Reacts to Being Photoshopped into Artwork Memes

Click inside to watch the rest of Timothée Chalamet’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jamie Lee Curtis on Late Night Shows, Fly Fishing & Husband Christopher Guest
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Terea Giudice reportedly asked the President to help get her husband Joe a lighter jail sentence - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's pet pig is the star of her new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Post Malone just booked his first acting role - TooFab
  • Timothee Chalamet's new movie is getting Oscar buzz - Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner just had her makeup done by this YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux isn't dating this actress - Gossip Cop