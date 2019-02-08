'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Top Stories
Fri, 08 February 2019 at 10:31 am

The cast of the 2008 hit romantic comedy 27 DressesKatherine Heigl, Malin Akerman, James Marsden and Ed Burns – reunites for Entertainment Weekly‘s Rom-Com issue, out now!

Here’s what the cast had to say over a decade after the film’s release…

Katherine, on a sequel: “I think it would be awesome to see, seriously, what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did…”

Katherine, on her character: “I really related to Jane. My experience [in my 20s] was being a people pleaser, trying to make people happy. I understood her mind-set.”

James, on the film’s lasting effect: “I don’t think anybody ever knows when you’re filming something that’s going to stand the test of time. I think there’s a sincerity to the movie that gives it legs.”

For more from the cast, visit EW.com.
Credit: Liz Von Hoene; Photos: Entertainment Weekly, Getty
  • mahbelle

    This cast reuniting thing is stupid.

  • Robert Fornes

    how nice of them all to reuninte with mrs difficult to work with herself