'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

The cast of the 2008 hit romantic comedy 27 Dresses – Katherine Heigl, Malin Akerman, James Marsden and Ed Burns – reunites for Entertainment Weekly‘s Rom-Com issue, out now!

Here’s what the cast had to say over a decade after the film’s release…

Katherine, on a sequel: “I think it would be awesome to see, seriously, what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did…”

Katherine, on her character: “I really related to Jane. My experience [in my 20s] was being a people pleaser, trying to make people happy. I understood her mind-set.”

James, on the film’s lasting effect: “I don’t think anybody ever knows when you’re filming something that’s going to stand the test of time. I think there’s a sincerity to the movie that gives it legs.”

