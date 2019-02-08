'Aquaman' Spinoff Movie 'The Trench' In The Works

Aquaman is getting a spinoff!

The hugely successful DC Comics flick will branch off into another film centered on the Trench, according to THR.

The Trench creatures were introduced in the comics in 2011 and are part of the kingdom of Atlantis but “when it sunk, inhabitants who were cut off from other survivors and evolved into ravenous monsters.”

Warner Bros. has hired writers Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald to pen a “horror-tinged script” about the villains seen attacking Aquaman and his love Mera in the recent film.

Details about The Trench are being kept under wraps but will reportedly not feature the main cast of Aquaman.