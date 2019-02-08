Ashlee Simpson & Meghan Trainor Have a Double Date Night at Delta's Grammys Party!

Meghan Trainor and Ashlee Simpson meet up while attending Delta Air Lines’ celebration of the 2019 Grammys on Thursday (February 7) at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by their husbands Daryl Sabara and Evan Ross, respectively. This event marked Meghan and Daryl‘s first appearance as newlyweds after tying the knot back in December.

Some other stars at the event included Ella Mai, who performed for the crowd, as well as You actress Kathryn Gallagher, How to Get Away with Murder‘s Kendrick Sampson, and television correspondent Karl Schmid.

Ella is nominated for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song for “Boo’d Up” at this weekend’s Grammys.

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Filles a Papa outfit. Kendrick is wearing a Theory suit, a Karl Lagerfeld Paris sweater, and a Montblanc timepiece.