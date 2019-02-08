Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 7:34 pm

'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed, New Photos Released!

'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed, New Photos Released!

The second season of Big Little Lies is on the way and HBO just revealed the show will return in June!

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley are all back for the seven-episode season, which will introduce Meryl Streep‘s character.

The new season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

Big Little Lies earned 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins in 2017, including Outstanding Limited Series. Check out new photos from the second season in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
big little lies season two 01.
big little lies season two 02.
big little lies season two 03.
big little lies season two 04.

Photos: Jennifer Clasen/HBO
Posted to: Big Little Lies, HBO, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Television, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr