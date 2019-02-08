'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed, New Photos Released!

The second season of Big Little Lies is on the way and HBO just revealed the show will return in June!

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley are all back for the seven-episode season, which will introduce Meryl Streep‘s character.

The new season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

Big Little Lies earned 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins in 2017, including Outstanding Limited Series. Check out new photos from the second season in the gallery!