Casey Affleck's Girlfriend Floriana Lima Joins Him for 'Light of My Life' Berlin Premiere

Casey Affleck walks the red carpet with his girlfriend Floriana Lima at the premiere of Light of My Life during the 2019 Berlin Film Festival on Friday (February 8) at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany.

The 43-year-old actor not only stars in the film, he also wrote and directed it.

Casey was joined at the event, as well as a press conference earlier in the day, by his young co-star Anna Pniowsky.

The film takes place while the end of the world is unfolding and in a “society without women where gender roles have to be renegotiated.” He says the movie was written before the #MeToo movement and it’s not a response to the resurfaced allegations made against him.

“It’s not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” Casey said at the press conference (via IndieWire). “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”