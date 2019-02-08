Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 7:04 pm

Chad Michael Murray Set to Join the Cast of 'Riverdale'

Chad Michael Murray Set to Join the Cast of 'Riverdale'

Chad Michael Murray is heading back to The CW for a new role!

The 37-year-old former One Tree Hill star is set to join the cast of Riverdale in a recurring role in season three.

Chad will take on the role of Edgar Evernever, the leader of the cult-like Farm.

According to his official description, “Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?”

Edgar has been discussed on the series but hasn’t yet been seen.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chad Michael Murray

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr