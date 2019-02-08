Chad Michael Murray Set to Join the Cast of 'Riverdale'

Chad Michael Murray is heading back to The CW for a new role!

The 37-year-old former One Tree Hill star is set to join the cast of Riverdale in a recurring role in season three.

Chad will take on the role of Edgar Evernever, the leader of the cult-like Farm.

According to his official description, “Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?”

Edgar has been discussed on the series but hasn’t yet been seen.