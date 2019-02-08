Top Stories
Fri, 08 February 2019 at 11:16 am

Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha Double Up at Warner Music & Spotify Pre-Grammy Parties!

Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2019 Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party held at the NoMad Hotel on Thursday (February 7) in Los Angeles.

The three hit-makers were joined at the event by Janelle Monae, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Bhad Bhabie, Nolan Gerard Funk, Mike Shinoda, Anne-Marie, Sofia Reyes, Kiiara and Evan Ross.

That same evening, Dua, Rita and Bebe switched up their outfits to also hit up Spotify’s Best New Artist 2019 Party at The Hammer Museum.

Dua kicked off the night with a fired-up performance of “Electricity,” “IDGAF” and “New Rules,” followed by Bebe‘s set which included “Me, Myself and I,” “I’m A Mess” and “Meant To Be.”

FYI: Dua is wearing Delfina Delettrez earring at the Warner party. Rita is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the Warner party and a Marc Jacobs dress at Spotify. Bebe is wearing a Giamba dress and Norman Silverman diamonds at the Warner party.
Credit: Gregg DeGuire, Matt Winkelmeyer, Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty, Greg Williams
Posted to: Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Bhad Bhabie, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Evan Ross, Janelle Monae, Kiiara, Lizzo, Mike Shinoda, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes

