Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Recount How They First Met In W Magazine's Digital Issue

Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin embrace on the cover of W magazine’s new digital issue.

Here’s what the cute celebrity couple shared with the glossy:

On their mutual love for anime: “We watch anime pretty much exclusively…I was hiding it, well, not hiding it, but I wouldn’t start off a conversation with that. In high school, I had a friend who would watch Naruto with me, but that faded away. When [Dylan] came into my life, I was like, I’m home, baby.”

On how they met: “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

On bringing Barbara food after her Victoria’s Secret fashion show return: “We’ve actually gotten quite a few food people reach out to us and give us stuff. I’m going to be the new food guy on red carpets, just always bringing food. Check this out, we got a Dos Toros black card. This is unlimited burritos.”