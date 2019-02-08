Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page is calling out Chris Pratt.

The 31-year-old Juno actress addressed the 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor on her Twitter on Friday (February 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen Page

During his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (February 7), Chris, who belongs to Hillsong Church, spoke about his “Bible fast” for 21 days.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Ellen wrote in response to a headline about his appearance on the show.

Hillsong pastor Brian Houston previously stated in 2015 that the church holds to “traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles.”

See her tweet below.