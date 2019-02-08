Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 1:34 pm

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page is calling out Chris Pratt.

The 31-year-old Juno actress addressed the 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor on her Twitter on Friday (February 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen Page

During his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (February 7), Chris, who belongs to Hillsong Church, spoke about his “Bible fast” for 21 days.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Ellen wrote in response to a headline about his appearance on the show.

Hillsong pastor Brian Houston previously stated in 2015 that the church holds to “traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles.”

See her tweet below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Ellen Page

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    Woman has a point.

  • mahbelle

    shut up ellen. so his religion doesn’t accept gay people. it’s none of your business; it’s not YOUR church or YOUR religion. people can have their own beliefs and they don’t have to be your beliefs.

  • mahbelle

    she needs to mind her own business. it’s HIS religion and he’s entitled to his beliefs. he’s not harming her in any way.