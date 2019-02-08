Get to Know Singer Stephen Puth with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Stephen Puth is a rising star you should keep your eye on.

The 24-year-old singer, who is the younger brother of singer Charlie Puth, recently dropped the video for his new single “Sexual Vibe” and he has more new music coming in the next few months.

We caught up with Stephen to learn some things that fans might not know about him. Here are 10 Fun Facts:

1. I am a twin. My sister and I used to speak to each other in a made up language.

2. I played ice hockey for my whole childhood. You can see me ice skating in my next video!

3. My favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla.

4. I can play both guitar and piano – classically trained in piano and I taught myself guitar when I was 12.

5. I write and produce my own music, “Sexual Vibe” is out now, you should check it out. 😊

6. I am absolutely terrified of spiders.

7. I was a history major in college.

8. My King Charles Cavalier Brady is 11 years old.

9. I was a policeman for Halloween eight years in a row because I love the chief of police of our town.

10. I was an ocean life guard for three summers and always came in last place when we had racing events.

Watch the “Sexual Vibe” video above, listen to it on Spotify, and download it now on iTunes!