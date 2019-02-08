Gwyneth Paltrow Claps Back at a Hater for Making Fun of Her Instagram: 'Sit On It'

Gwyneth Paltrow is not holding back on social media!

The 46-year-old goop businesswoman clapped back at a commenter on Instagram on Friday (February 8).

The exchange kicked off when Gwyneth commented on a picture posted on a meme account featuring a photo of an older woman in a pink dress that resembled her 1999 Ralph Lauren Oscars dress.

“I was wondering where my Oscar dress went…” she wrote.

When her comment was reposted on a celebrity comment Instagram, one reader let their feelings about Gwyneth‘s Instagram comments be known: “These comments from Gwyn are fake as f–k. Feel bad for poor millennial that ghost writes them. Hope they are getting paid well or some goop credit,” they wrote.

Gwyneth quickly clapped back with another comment: “Sit on it I write all this dumb stuff myself you jackass what else do moms do in the bath with a glass of wine” she wrote.

See her Instagram clapback below!