Fri, 08 February 2019 at 2:32 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Joins Sofia Carson & Ashley Tisdale at Spotify's Best New Artist Event

All the stars stepped out for Spotify’s Best New Artist 2019 event held at Hammer Museum on Thursday night (February 7) in Los Angeles.

Actress/singers Hailee Steinfeld, Sofia Carson, Ashley Tisdale, plus Laura Marano, and Julianne Hough were seen on the red carpet ahead of the event, which honored the Grammys‘ Best New Artist nominees, including Chloe x Halle.

Former Fifth Harmony singers Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, and Madison Beer were also seen inside the party.

Chloe x Halle performed a handful of their songs from their recent album, The Kids Are Alright, including “Everywhere,” “HiLo,” “Down,” “Cool People,” and “Happy Without Me.”

Inside the event, Lauren and Dinah were seen fangirling over Chloe x Halle in the crowd as they sang along to their set.

FYI: Hailee wore a Paule Ka dress.
Photos: Getty
