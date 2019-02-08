Hailey Bieber Spills On Justin's Romantic Proposal - Watch Now!

Hailey Bieber is spilling the details about how Justin‘s proposal went down!

The 22-year-old model opened up about the couple’s relationship during a “73 Questions” session with Vogue, filmed just before her big cover shoot!

During the interview, Hailey called getting engaged the “biggest surprise” she’s ever had and confirmed Justin asked her dad before popping the question.

“We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us. It was very special,” Hailey said of the proposal.

Hailey didn’t say much about the couple’s upcoming wedding ceremony but did mention her dress will be an “off white color.”

She also shared that she’s in “the best place I’ve ever been” and some fun facts about her life with Justin.

Check out Hailey‘s entire video below…

FYI: Hailey is wearing Jonathan Simkha.