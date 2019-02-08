Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 11:41 am

Is Ariana Grande's 'Ghostin'' About Mac Miller?

Ariana Grande fans are speculating about “Ghostin’,” one of the songs featured on her new album thank u, next, which was released on Friday (February 8).

Upon its release, some fans interpreted the lyrics of the song – as well as a musical similarity – to be a reference to the end of her relationship with Pete Davidson following the death of her late ex, Mac Miller.

“Though I wish he were here instead / Don’t want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I’m dreaming every now and then,” she sings.

She also explained that song is about “feeling badly for the person you’re with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare…and how i should be ghosting him.”

Finally, fans also noted that the second half of the song seems to resemble Mac‘s own song, “2009.”

Listen to “Ghostin’,” as well as “2009,” below.
