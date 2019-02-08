Top Stories
Fri, 08 February 2019 at 12:52 pm

James Blake & Jameela Jamil Couple Up at Spotify Pre-Grammy Party!

James Blake happily hits the red carpet alongside his girlfriend Jameela Jamil while attending Spotify’s 2019 Best New Artist Pre-Grammy Party held at the Hammer Museum on Thursday (February 7) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated singer and the 32-year-old Good Place star were joined at the event by Julianne Hough, Nicole Scherzinger, Ben Platt, Pete Wentz, Benny Blanco, Jorja Smith, FLETCHER, Carlos Vara, Keala Settle, Shangela and Sofi Tukker.

The epic night of breakthrough music honored Best New Artist nominees and featured performances from Sunday’s contenders including Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Chloe x Halle, Jorja, Bebe Rexha and H.E.R., along with a special set from DJ D-Nice.

FYI: Jameela is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Julianne is wearing a Silvia Tcherassi dress. Ben is wearing Kenneth Cole boots.

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Ben Platt, Benny Blanco, Carlos Vara, Fletcher, Jameela Jamil, James Blake, Jorja Smith, Julianne Hough, Keala Settle, Nicole Scherzinger, Pete Wentz, Shangela, Sofi Tukker

