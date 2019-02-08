Janelle Monae Hosts Instagram 'Fem The Future' Brunch in LA!

Janelle Monae teamed up with Instagram for an inspiring morning!

The 33-year-old musician helped host the Fem The Future brunch on Friday (February 8) at Ysabel in Los Angeles.

She was joined at the event by Lauren Jauregui, MILCK, Brandi Carlile and Linda Perry.

“Every time a group of smart, talented women and aspiring allies come together, to make positive, tangible change, an angel gets her wings,” Janelle joked on stage.

She continued, “I don’t know if that’s true or not but what I do know is that when we get together we move closer to a more inclusive future.”

