Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 1:21 pm

Jennifer Connelly Talks Riding Motorcycle With Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun' Sequel - Watch Here!

Jennifer Connelly Talks Riding Motorcycle With Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun' Sequel - Watch Here!

Jennifer Connelly stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (February 7) and dished about co-starring alongside Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to hit theaters in June 2020.

“It’s awesome. This one, if you liked the first one, you’re going to love this one,” the 48-year-old actress revealed. “It’s going to be great.”

“He has skills, I mean we all know he has skills – he’s a great actor,” Jennifer added about working with Tom. “I can tell you he’s an excellent, excellent driver. He had a mark and every single time, exactly on the mark. Precision, it’s impressive.”

Jennifer also talked about her new movie Alita: Battle Angel, being married to Avenger Paul Bettany, and what her kids are interested in – Watch more after the cut!


Jennifer Connelly on Tom Cruise, Husband Paul Bettany & Their Kids

Click inside to watch the rest of Jennifer Connelly’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jennifer Connelly on New Movie Alita: Battle Angel
