Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 2:25 pm

John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, & Ciara Share Powerful Words at Makers Conference 2019

John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, & Ciara Share Powerful Words at Makers Conference 2019

John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Ciara lend their words of wisdom to the crowd at the 2019 MAKERS Conference!

The 40-year-old “Love Me Now” singer, the 47-year-old Red Table Talk star, and the 33-year-old “Level Up” crooner teamed up for the event held at Monarch Beach Resort on Thursday (February 7) in Dana Point, Calif.

They were joined by Jameela Jamil and Aisha Tyler.

On criminal justice reform, John said, “It ravages so many communities. It is something we all have to deal with as a nation, because if you want to build a more loving society and community … we can’t continue to be the leading incarcerator of the world.”

“This is America, folks,” he continued. This is our country. Our leaders do this in our name, with our tax dollars. Just think about that.”

“We have our marching orders as an audience,” he added. “I think it is clear from all of these examples that political action is needed to end mass incarceration in America — that means changing the laws. Be part of the solution, and not part of the problem.”

25+ pictures inside of John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 01
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 02
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 03
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 04
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 05
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 06
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 07
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 08
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 09
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 10
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 11
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 12
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 13
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 14
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 15
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 16
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 17
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 18
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 19
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 20
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 21
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 22
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 23
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 24
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 25
john legend jada pinkett smith and ciara share powerful words makers conference 2019 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisha Tyler, Ciara, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jameela Jamil, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr