John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, & Ciara Share Powerful Words at Makers Conference 2019

John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Ciara lend their words of wisdom to the crowd at the 2019 MAKERS Conference!

The 40-year-old “Love Me Now” singer, the 47-year-old Red Table Talk star, and the 33-year-old “Level Up” crooner teamed up for the event held at Monarch Beach Resort on Thursday (February 7) in Dana Point, Calif.

They were joined by Jameela Jamil and Aisha Tyler.

On criminal justice reform, John said, “It ravages so many communities. It is something we all have to deal with as a nation, because if you want to build a more loving society and community … we can’t continue to be the leading incarcerator of the world.”

“This is America, folks,” he continued. This is our country. Our leaders do this in our name, with our tax dollars. Just think about that.”

“We have our marching orders as an audience,” he added. “I think it is clear from all of these examples that political action is needed to end mass incarceration in America — that means changing the laws. Be part of the solution, and not part of the problem.”

25+ pictures inside of John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, and more at the event…