Julia Stiles Promotes 'Riviera' Season 1 at Winter TCA Tour 2019

Julia Stiles checks herself out in the mirror while promoting the new season of her series Riviera at the 2019 Winter TCA Tour!

The 37-year-old 10 Things I Hate About You actress stepped out as Ovation presented its upcoming programming at the event held at Langham Hotel on Friday (February) in Pasadena, Calif.

She was joined by Chantel Riley, Lauren Lee Smith, Sam Neill, and more.

Julia paired her white jumpsuit with hot pink heels.

In Riviera, after newlywed Georgina’s (Stiles) billionaire husband Constantine (Anthony LaPaglia) is killed in a yacht explosion, she is shocked to discover the fortune and lifestyle he maintained was surrounded by violence, lies, secrets and murder. She soon must step out of her comfort zone to protect the family and herself.

Riviera premieres this Saturday (February 9th) at 10 PM on Ovation.

