Kendall Jenner Hangs With Ben Simmons & Kourtney Kardashian in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are still going strong!

The 23-year-old model and the 22-year-old NBA player were spotted leaving The Mercer hotel on Friday (February 8) during fashion week in New York City.

Kendall, wearing a black and tan ensemble, made her way to Root Studios.

That same day, Kendall changed into a neon green top with matching printed pants, a black jacket, and red and yellow sneakers while going shopping with Kourtney Kardashian at What Goes Around Comes Around.

Kourtney looked chic in a black and white outfit featuring a long coat and heeled boots.

The night before, Kendall and Ben coupled up for a dinner date.

FYI: Ben is wearing Burberry pants and Nike Jordan sneakers.