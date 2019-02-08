Top Stories
Fri, 08 February 2019 at 6:27 pm

KiKi Layne, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Angela Sarafyan Step Out For 'Kate Spade' NYFW Show

KiKi Layne, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Angela Sarafyan Step Out For 'Kate Spade' NYFW Show

KiKi Layne showed her style while stepping out for Kate Spade‘s New York Fashion Week show!

The 27-year-old If Beale Street Could Talk actress sat front row at the event on Friday (February 8) at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kiki Layne

She was also joined at the event by Maggie Gyllenhaal and Angela Sarafyan.

Other attendees included Sadie Sink, Julia Garner and Nicola Glass.

“86th and 1st Ave Thank you @katespadeny #LookatGod #LoveinSpades,” KiKi wrote on her Instagram after the event.

Check out her cute photo below…
Photos: Getty
