Fri, 08 February 2019 at 3:00 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Mona Lisa Catsuit in New York City

Kourtney Kardashian is making an artistic fashion statement!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted stepping out on Friday morning (February 8) in New York City.

Kourtney was accompanied by her friend Simon Huck on her morning outing.

She was seen wearing a catsuit featuring the image of Mona Lisa underneath a full-length leather jacket and Doc Martens boots.

One night before (February 7), Kourtney stepped out in a sheer top, showing off her lingerie, for a dinner outing with her sister Kim Kardashian.
