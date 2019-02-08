Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Invite Rebel Wilson to Crash Their Valentine's Day Date

Will Rebel Wilson be joining Liam Hemsworth and wife Miley Cyrus on their Valentine’s Day date?

She’s certainly welcome to! The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect star and the 29-year-old The Dressmaker actor visited Good Morning America on Friday (February 8) in New York City to promote their new rom-com Isn’t It Romantic.

During the appearance, Liam confirmed that Miley extended the invite for Rebel to crash their first Valentine’s Day date as a married couple.

“I think she should’ve asked Liam before,” Rebel laughed. “If I get desperate, great option.”

“I’m all for it,” Liam chimed in. “Absolutely.”

Rebel also shared some dating tips with her fellow single viewers: “Because I’m quite a strong, independent woman, it’s good sometimes to give the guy something to do. I might say, ‘Would you mind holding my jacket?’ And then you’ll say, ‘Sure’ because you’re an awesome guy. You doing me a small favor weirdly makes you closer to me, psychologically. So girls, get the guy to hold your handbag, hold your jacket, just do a small favor for you.”

Watch below, and don’t miss Isn’t It Romantic when it hits theaters on February 13!



Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth talk marriage, dating, and all things rom-com | GMA