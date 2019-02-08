Malin Akerman & Constance Zimmer Celebrate H&M & Environmental Media Association Launch!

Malin Akerman and Constance Zimmer happily strike a pose together while attending the H&M & Environmental Media Association Launch event held on Thursday (February 7) in West Hollywood, California.

The 40-year-old actress and Constance, 48, are broad members for H&M’s new partnership with the Environmental Media Assoc., whose mission is to provide a unified voice for our planet through entertainment, storytelling and education.

“As an #EMA_BoardMember @green4ema, I’m thrilled to partner with @HM to spread the word that garment recycling can prevent textiles from ending up in trash bins and landfills,” Malin captioned with her Instagram post. “Don’t toss your old clothes! You can recycle your used clothes, towels, and sheets at any H&M. Since the launch of the Garment Collecting Initiative, H&M has collected more than 163 million lbs. of textiles globally. #recycle #repurpose @hmfoundation P.S Recycling bins are found in the stores, don’t wait for an H&M truck to pick it up (!)”