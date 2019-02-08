Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 2:05 pm

Malin Akerman Joins the Cast of NBC Pilot 'Prism'!

Malin Akerman Joins the Cast of NBC Pilot 'Prism'!

Malin Akerman has an exciting new role!

The 40-year-old Billions actress has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming NBC drama pilot Prism, Variety confirmed on Friday (February 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

The upcoming series is “an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking if the right person is on trial.”

Malin will play Rachel Lewis, an “Erin Brockovich-type force of nature” who is empathetic as she is ruthless.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Malin Akerman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr