Malin Akerman Joins the Cast of NBC Pilot 'Prism'!

Malin Akerman has an exciting new role!

The 40-year-old Billions actress has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming NBC drama pilot Prism, Variety confirmed on Friday (February 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

The upcoming series is “an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking if the right person is on trial.”

Malin will play Rachel Lewis, an “Erin Brockovich-type force of nature” who is empathetic as she is ruthless.