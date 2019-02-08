Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 6:11 pm

'Manifest' Cast Talks Season 2 Possibilities at PaleyLive NY

'Manifest' Cast Talks Season 2 Possibilities at PaleyLive NY

The cast of Manifest is talking season two!

Stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, and creator/writer/EP Jeff Rake snapped a pic together at the Manifest screening and discussion held during PaleyLive NY at Paley Center For Media on Thursday (February 7) in New York City.

They were joined by their other co-star Athena Karkanis.

The final episodes of the first season are coming up, but Jeff is hopeful for a second season.

“I haven’t heard anything yet about a season two pickup, but I’m optimistic,” Jeff said (via Page Six). “We do well. The studio and the network like the show. … I wouldn’t read too much into it. I’m hearing lots of positive murmurs and I’m bullish that we’ll be back.”

“Yes, I know how the series is going to end,” he added. “I’ve known from the beginning when I pitched the show to NBC … It was important for them to know that I had a road map … so I have a plan.”

“Michaela and Zeke share this friendship first and foremost,” Melissa chimed in about her character. “They both have gone through the same thing, they’re there for each other, and if that develops into something more, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Manifest airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC. The season finale premieres on February 18!

FYI: Josh is wearing Etro.

30+ pictures inside of the Manifest cast at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 01
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 02
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 03
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 04
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 05
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 06
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 07
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 08
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 09
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 10
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 11
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 12
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 13
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 14
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 15
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 16
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 17
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 18
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 19
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 20
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 21
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 22
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 23
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 24
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 25
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 26
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 27
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 28
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 29
manifest cast talks season 2 possibilities paleylive ny 30

Photos: StarPix
Posted to: Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr