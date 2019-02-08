'Manifest' Cast Talks Season 2 Possibilities at PaleyLive NY

The cast of Manifest is talking season two!

Stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, and creator/writer/EP Jeff Rake snapped a pic together at the Manifest screening and discussion held during PaleyLive NY at Paley Center For Media on Thursday (February 7) in New York City.

They were joined by their other co-star Athena Karkanis.

The final episodes of the first season are coming up, but Jeff is hopeful for a second season.

“I haven’t heard anything yet about a season two pickup, but I’m optimistic,” Jeff said (via Page Six). “We do well. The studio and the network like the show. … I wouldn’t read too much into it. I’m hearing lots of positive murmurs and I’m bullish that we’ll be back.”

“Yes, I know how the series is going to end,” he added. “I’ve known from the beginning when I pitched the show to NBC … It was important for them to know that I had a road map … so I have a plan.”

“Michaela and Zeke share this friendship first and foremost,” Melissa chimed in about her character. “They both have gone through the same thing, they’re there for each other, and if that develops into something more, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Manifest airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC. The season finale premieres on February 18!

FYI: Josh is wearing Etro.

