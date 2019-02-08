Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 3:13 pm

Michael B. Jordan Honored with Cinema Vanguard Award at Santa Barbara Film Fest!

Michael B. Jordan Honored with Cinema Vanguard Award at Santa Barbara Film Fest!

Michael B. Jordan is all smiles while posing alongside Jamie Foxx at the 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival held on Thursday (February 7) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The 31-year-old actor was in attendance to accept the Cinema Vanguard Award for his work in two of the year’s critically acclaimed box office hits, Black Panther and Creed II.

“My father doesn’t get to come to these events with me much. It’s great to have Pops in the house,” Michael said of his father, after whom he was named. “One job led to another. I started paying my dues. I never thought that I would be where I am today when I started out. There were some tough years when I first moved back to Los Angeles when I was 19 or 20. I could barely pay the rent. I just wanted to have enough work to be financially stable. I spent four to five years just trying to survive by acting.”

FYI: Michael is wearing a Prada suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.
