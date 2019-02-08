Naomi Campbell Launches Equinox Hotels' New Campaign!

Naomi Campbell looks stunning while celebrating the launch of Equinox Hotels’ first campaign, titled “High Performance.”

The 48-year-old model hosted a cocktail party during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (February 7) at Zaha Penthouse in New York City.

In the campaign, Naomi personifies Equinox Hotels’ holistic lifestyle experience and the brand’s ethos, “For Those Who Want It All.”

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of Equinox and how they have set up their brand as a lifestyle with immense attention to detail,” Naomi said. “This is something I can certainly identify with and was proud to be a part of. Hotels are an obvious extension of this brand.”

She was joined at the event by Maluma, Martha Hunt, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, Eric Rutherford, Maxwell, Kailand Morris, Petra Nemcova, Myles O’Neal, and more.

Guests were invited to pass through a direct replica of the bespoke mirrored box, conceptualized by Nick Knight‘s SHOWstudio, generating a single piece of uniquely curated and personal video content, produced by Knight.

The first Equinox Hotel will open June 2019 in Hudson Yards, NYC.

ICYMI, Naomi was recently spotted on a date with Liam Payne.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Alexander McQueen.

