Nicole Kidman & 'Big Little Lies' Cast Have No Plans For a Third Season

The ladies of Big Little Lies reunited for the 2019 Winter TCA Tour!

The cast – Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley – stepped out for a panel discussion on Friday (February 8) at Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

They were also joined by the show’s producer David E. Kelley, who revealed that they don’t have plans to return for a third season.

“There is no such plan now. We like our closure at the end of season two, so that will probably be it,” David explained.

Reese quickly added, “You sat here and said that last time!”

But Nicole, who is also an executive producer, echoed David‘s thoughts.

“There’s no plan. This was a long shoot for us and an enormous amount of work. I will say not to compare it to the first one because artistically it’s a wonderful thing and it is its own entity. It was made with an enormous amount of love,” Nicole said.