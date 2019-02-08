Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married to Ines de Ramon!

Paul Wesley has reportedly tied the knot with Ines de Ramon!

The 36-year-old former The Vampire Diaries actor was spotted out and about with Ines and they were wearing matching rings on that special finger. E! News reports that they secretly got married.

Paul and Ines were spotted together for the first time back in June 2018 while on a dinner date in New York City (pictured here in the gallery!) and they have kept a very low profile ever since. The couple has yet to walk a red carpet together and they are rarely spotted together.

While Ines‘ profile on Instagram is set to private, Paul has shared some photos of her on his page, including the one seen below.