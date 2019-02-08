Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 7:38 pm

Rebel Wilson Plays Beat Battle With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

Rebel Wilson Plays Beat Battle With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

Rebel Wilson is going head-to-head with Jimmy Fallon!

The Perfect Pitch actress took on the late night host in a game of Beat Battle where she got to show off her musical talent.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson

During the game, Rebel and Jimmy were challenged to sing along any song they could think of while the The Roots played a random beat.

The duo belted out songs including “Spice Up Your Life,” “MMMBop” and “I’m Yours.”

The clip is set to air during The Tonight Show this evening (February 8) at 11:35 PM. Guests also include Willie Geist and comedian Nathan Macintosh.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
rebel wilson beat boxing jimmy fallon 01
rebel wilson beat boxing jimmy fallon 02

Photos: NBC/Andrew Lipovsky
Posted to: Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Em

    Rebel is SO HOTT