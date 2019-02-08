Rebel Wilson Plays Beat Battle With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

Rebel Wilson is going head-to-head with Jimmy Fallon!

The Perfect Pitch actress took on the late night host in a game of Beat Battle where she got to show off her musical talent.

During the game, Rebel and Jimmy were challenged to sing along any song they could think of while the The Roots played a random beat.

The duo belted out songs including “Spice Up Your Life,” “MMMBop” and “I’m Yours.”

The clip is set to air during The Tonight Show this evening (February 8) at 11:35 PM. Guests also include Willie Geist and comedian Nathan Macintosh.

Check out the entire video below…