Richard E. Grant Talks 'Star Wars' With Jimmy Kimmel! (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel questions Richard E. Grant about his role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX!

The 61-year-old Can You Ever Forgive Me? star – who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2019 Oscars – opened up while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (February 7).

“I haven’t even told my wife and daughter the name of my character,” Richard told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“As you can see, I’m a blabbermouth, and I value my knees, and I don’t want to get fired or removed form the movie, so I haven’t told anybody,” Richard added.

“Would the name itself tell us anything about the plot of the film?” Jimmy asked.

Watch below to find out what happened next!

Star Wars: Episode IX will hit theaters on December 20.

Richard E. Grant on Oscar Nomination, Steve Martin, Star Wars & French Kissing

