Sean Penn Wants Bradley Cooper to Win at the Oscars

Sean Penn will be marking down A Star Is Born and Bradley Cooper on his Oscars ballot later this month!

The 58-year-old actor, who is a two-time Oscar winner, wrote an op-ed article for Deadline in which he explains why Bradley is deserving of an Academy Award.

“There are many really good films and performances nominated this year. There are also many perishable trend-pieces that, win or lose, will be lost to memory. In a fair world, A Star is Born sweeps the awards,” Sean wrote in his piece. “It’s just such a gift. Clear minds and hearts cannot possibly deny it its due. It’s over and over again one of my favorite films of all time, harkening back to the essential filmmaking of Hal Ashby.”

Sean ended the article by saying, “A Star is Born is simply everything that movies should be. If we honor anything, this should be it.”

A Star Is Born is up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and acting nods for Bradley, Lady Gaga, and Sam Elliott.