TIAAN Debuts Video for Comeback Single 'Ruin It' (Exclusive)

TIAAN is finally back at it again with the music video for her brand new single “Ruin It,” which we are premiering exclusively on JustJared.com!

After a hugely successful EP release in 2014, the Australian singer-songwriter returns with a sultry comeback track, crafted by TIAAN herself alongside Cameron Edward Neilson and Nash Overstreet, which is set to be followed by a new EP later this year.

“It’s wild that I’m sharing music again, I couldn’t be more excited,” TIAAN said in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming, this is a rad start to 2019 start.”

The video was shot on location in California, on a hiking trail that had been subject to the Woolsey Fire: “Shooting the video was a day of realizations,” TIAAN continued. “It hit me hard, seeing only a small amount of what the fires had caused. It’s inspiring to know that people pulled together to fight the fires and to rebuild the damage. Sometimes, unfortunately, we need destruction to come back stronger than ever before. ‘Ruin It‘ stemmed from an experience I had that was necessary for my own personal growth.”

TIAAN‘s new single is also available on Spotify and for download on iTunes now!



TIAAN – Ruin It [Official Music Video]