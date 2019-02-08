Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Tom Hiddleston & Eddie Redmayne Suit Up For BAFTA Film Gala!

Tom Hiddleston & Eddie Redmayne Suit Up For BAFTA Film Gala!

Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne looked so sharp while stepping out for the BAFTA Film Gala!

The two actors hit the red carpet at the event on Friday night (February 8) at the The Savoy Hotel in London, England.

Eddie was joined by his wife Hannah Bagshawe while Tom walked the carpet alongside gala co-chair Kelly Barel di Sant’Albano.

Other attendees included Andy Serkis, his wife Lorraine Ashbourne, George Mackay, Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell.

Photos: Getty
