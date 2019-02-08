Westworld's Angela Sarafyan & Musician Rainey Qualley Are Fashion Week Buddies!

Rainey Qualley and Angela Sarafyan sit together in the front row at the Brock Collection show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 8) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by actresses Madeline Brewer and Haley Bennett.

Rainey, a musician known as RAINSFORD, and Angela, one of the stars of HBO’s Westworld, later met up at the Cushnie show, which was held in the same room!

Some other stars at that show included Halloween‘s Andi Matichak and Insatiable‘s Debby Ryan.