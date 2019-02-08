Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 2:28 pm

'Wicked' Movie Gets a 2021 Premiere Date!

Wicked is hitting the big screen!

The upcoming Universal film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical will officially open on December 22, 2021 according to the studio on Friday (February 8).

The musical was originally set to debut later in 2019, but Tom Hooper‘s Cats adaptation took over that date.

Stephen Daldry is set to direct, while Marc Platt will produce. Casting has not yet been announced. Wicked tells the story of the witches of Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

The movie already faces some big box office competition over Christmas weekend: Avatar 3 is set to open a few days before on December 17, 2021, as well as a still-untitled Disney live-action and still-untitled Warner Bros. animated movie.
Wicked

