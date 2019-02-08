Zac Efron Undergoes Surgery After Tearing His ACL

Zac Efron is on the mend.

The 31-year-old Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile actor posted an update to his Instagram on Friday (February 8) after tearing his ACL.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ :/ but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!” he wrote.

We’re wishing you a speedy recovery, Zac! See his post below.