America Ferrera Joins Jay Baruchel & Gerard Butler at 'How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World' Premiere

Jay Baruchel is joined by fiancee Rebecca-Jo Dunham at the premiere of his new movie How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World on Saturday afternoon (February 9) at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor was also joined at the premiere by his co-stars America Ferrera and Gerard Butler.

Other cast members at the event included Craig Ferguson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and F. Murray Abraham along with director Dean DeBlois.



How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World hits theaters on February 22.

FYI: America is wearing a J. Mendel dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, KatKim earrings, and Sara Weinstock rings while carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

