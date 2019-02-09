Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 7:26 pm

America Ferrera Joins Jay Baruchel & Gerard Butler at 'How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World' Premiere

America Ferrera Joins Jay Baruchel & Gerard Butler at 'How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World' Premiere

Jay Baruchel is joined by fiancee Rebecca-Jo Dunham at the premiere of his new movie How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World on Saturday afternoon (February 9) at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor was also joined at the premiere by his co-stars America Ferrera and Gerard Butler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of America Ferrera

Other cast members at the event included Craig Ferguson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and F. Murray Abraham along with director Dean DeBlois.

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World hits theaters on February 22.

FYI: America is wearing a J. Mendel dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, KatKim earrings, and Sara Weinstock rings while carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

20+ pictures inside of the cast at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 01
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 02
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 03
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 04
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 05
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 06
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 07
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 08
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 09
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 10
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 11
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 12
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 13
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 14
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 15
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 16
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 17
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 18
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 19
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 20
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 21
america ferrera jay baruchel how to train your dragon 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: America Ferrera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham, Gerard Butler, Jay Baruchel, Rebecca-Jo Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr