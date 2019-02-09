Sat, 09 February 2019 at 8:55 pm
Amy Adams & Margot Robbie Rock Little Black Dresses for Chanel's Pre-BAFTA Dinner
Amy Adams and Margot Robbie hit the black carpet for the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA’s Dinner on Saturday night (February 9) at Loulou’s in London, England.
The Oscar-nominated actress both stepped out looking super chic in little, black dresses as they stepped out for the dinner.
Other stars at the event included Michelle Rodriguez, Noomi Rapace, and Ellie Bamber.
The BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday (February 10) in London!
