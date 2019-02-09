Angela Sarafyan Shows Off Her Colorful Side at Self-Portrait NYFW Show!

Angela Sarafyan strikes a pose as she arrives at the Self-Portrait Fashion Show on Saturday morning (February 9) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a long-sleeved yellow dress as she was joined on the front row by Olivia Palermo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angela Sarafyan

Later in the day, Angela went angelic in a white jumpsuit as she stepped out for the Adeam fashion show alongside British actress Alice Eve and Insatiable star Debby Ryan.

The day before, Angela and musician Rainey Qualley were spotted at a few shows together.

10+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out during NYFW…