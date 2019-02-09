Top Stories
Sat, 09 February 2019 at 6:35 pm

Angela Sarafyan Shows Off Her Colorful Side at Self-Portrait NYFW Show!

Angela Sarafyan Shows Off Her Colorful Side at Self-Portrait NYFW Show!

Angela Sarafyan strikes a pose as she arrives at the Self-Portrait Fashion Show on Saturday morning (February 9) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a long-sleeved yellow dress as she was joined on the front row by Olivia Palermo.

Later in the day, Angela went angelic in a white jumpsuit as she stepped out for the Adeam fashion show alongside British actress Alice Eve and Insatiable star Debby Ryan.

The day before, Angela and musician Rainey Qualley were spotted at a few shows together.

