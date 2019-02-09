Avril Lavigne Promotes Her New Album 'Head Above Water' in L.A.

Avril Lavigne is all smiles as she steps out for the Westwood One Radio Roundtables on Friday night (February 8) at the Lexus Lounge in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old singer looked cool in a The Beatles T-shirt, black jeans, and combat boots as she attended the event held during Grammys Weekend.

Avril attended the event to promote her upcoming sixth studio album Head Above Water.

Avril will be dropping Head Above Water on February 15 – which you can pre-order off of iTunes here!