Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 11:30 pm

Avril Lavigne Promotes Her New Album 'Head Above Water' in L.A.

Avril Lavigne is all smiles as she steps out for the Westwood One Radio Roundtables on Friday night (February 8) at the Lexus Lounge in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old singer looked cool in a The Beatles T-shirt, black jeans, and combat boots as she attended the event held during Grammys Weekend.

Avril attended the event to promote her upcoming sixth studio album Head Above Water.

Avril will be dropping Head Above Water on February 15 – which you can pre-order off of iTunes here!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Avril Lavigne

