Bella Hadid & Gwendoline Christie Wear Out-Of-This-World Outfits for Tomo Koizumi NYFW Show

Bella Hadid and Gwendoline Christie walk the runway during the Tomo Koizumi fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 8) at Marc Jacobs Madison in New York City.

The ladies were joined in the show by Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls, and actress Rowan Blanchard. They all wore the designers “florescent polyester organza pieces,” as Vogue describes them.

Fashion week attendees have referred to Tomo‘s show as the one with the “giant dresses” and they sure are out-of-this-world! The models all wore their hair in short cropped ‘dos.

“Congrats on your incredible New York City debut, Tomo!!!” Bella wrote on Instagram.