Sat, 09 February 2019 at 2:41 pm

Catfish's Nev Schulman Wants to Help Dina Lohan

Catfish's Nev Schulman Wants to Help Dina Lohan

People were shocked when Dina Lohan revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that she has been dating a man for five years without ever meeting him in person.

The other houseguests couldn’t believe what Dina was telling them and immediately told her she was being catfished.

Now, Nev Schulman, the host of MTV’s show Catfish, is offering Dina assistance in finding out if her boyfriend is real or not.

“YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!” Nev tweeted in response to an article about the story.

Dina is still in the Big Brother house, so she won’t see the offer for another week, but we hope she takes him up on it!
