'Celebrity Big Brother' 2019: Top 5 Contestants Revealed After Eviction

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother!

The season finale of Celebrity Big Brother is next week and the houseguests have been narrowed down to the top five contestants!

WHO WENT HOME? Here’s who was sent packing on February 8.

This week’s episode featured a double elimination that sent two contestants packing by unanimous votes.

The next eviction will take place on Wednesday (February 13) which will narrow things down to the final four contestants.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 5 contestants on Celebrity Big Brother…